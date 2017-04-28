When JFK's Summer Home Gets a Remodel, Artists Make Original Work from the Salvage

There’s an art exhibit of a different kind at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod. Called "Artwork Inspired by a Presidential Home," it features artworks made with materials salvaged from the summer home of President and Jackie Kennedy in Hyannis Port. The artwork ranges from furniture (a table made from floorboards) to whimsical (a birdhouse incorporating pieces of the widow's walk) to functional (turned bowls and candlesticks).

Steve Junker spoke with John Allen, Executive Director of the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum, about the exhibit, which runs until May 31. Artwork from teh show will be sold to benefit the museum.