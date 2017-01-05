Wellfleet Cook Shares a Recipe for Local Lemon Curd

One day Elspeth Hay brought home a Meyer lemon tree to keep outside in the summer and in front of a sunny window all winter. After a few years it's bearing fruit. This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth talks with Kim Shkapich of Lola's Local Food Lab in Wellfleet about her recipe for lemon curd and the science behind it.

You can find Kim's recipe for lemon curd on Elspeth's blog, where you can also read more about her tips for adjusting it to your taste and growing your own Meyer lemon tree.