Wellfleet Cook Shares a Recipe for Local Lemon Curd

Credit Elspeth Hay

One day Elspeth Hay brought home a Meyer lemon tree to keep outside in the summer and in front of a sunny window all winter. After a few years it's bearing fruit. This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth talks with Kim Shkapich of Lola's Local Food Lab in Wellfleet about her recipe for lemon curd and the science behind it.

You can find Kim's recipe for lemon curd on Elspeth's blog, where you can also read more about her tips for adjusting it to your taste and growing your own Meyer lemon tree. 

The Local Food Report

Vineyard Author Offers New Take on Kale

By Dec 4, 2014
Alison Shaw

Kale is one of the few local greens that's available almost year round. This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth Hay talks with author Cathy Walthers of West Tisbury about her new cookbook Kale, Glorious Kale. They cover everything from the nutritional benefits of the green to kale varieties and recipes—including some that might come as a surprise. 

You can find Cathy Walthers' recipe for Kale Granola on Elspeth's blog, Diary of a Locavore

Need A Quick and Easy Last Minute Dessert? Try "Cranberry Goodin Pudding"

By Nov 27, 2014
Elspeth Hay

Happy Thanksgiving! This week on The Local Food Report, Elspeth Hay gives thanks for local cranberries—and brings us a story on growing and cooking with the tart berries from bog owner Ralph Tupper of East Brewster.

Ralph shared his family recipe for Cranberry Goodin' Pudding with Elspeth, and you can find it on her blog, Diary of a Locavore.

This piece is a rebroadcast. It aired originally on 11.18.2010.

Truro Farmer Brings Back Historic Nantucket Pumpkin

By Nov 20, 2014
Elspeth Hay

Peter Burgess is into local history. Several years ago, he discovered a variety of winter squash called the Long Pie Pumpkin that came to Nantucket in 1832 aboard a whaling ship. Over time the variety was forgotten and almost lost, but Peter is one of a growing number of New England farmers trying to bring it back. This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth talks with Peter about how to grow and cook with Long Pie Pumpkin, and why he thinks it's a variety worth saving.

Elspeth's posted her grandmother's recipe for pumpkin pie on her blog, where you can also read more about the history of the Long Pie Pumpkin

This piece is a rebroadcast. It originally aired September 22, 2011.

Grass-Fed Beef Packs Higher Nutritional Punch

By Nov 13, 2014
Elspeth Hay

If you've ever shopped for local beef, you've probably heard the terms "grass-fed," or "grass finished." Many people will tell you 100-percent grass-fed beef is better for you than conventional grain-finished beef, but the specifics can be confusing. This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth Hay talks with a nutritional consultant from Orleans and a butcher from Chatham about some of the differences between grain- and grass-fed cattle.