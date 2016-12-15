Weekend Outlook: Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, Messiah Singalong, & more

Arctic air may be upon us, but the holiday season is heating up with things to do, from music, to parties, to classic movies on the big screen. Here's your weekend outlook.

Weekend Outlook, Steve Junker and Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll

Steve Junker and Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll discuss upcoming events each Wednesday on All Things Considered. This week's conversation is above - give it a listen.

If you can sing or play the instrumental part of Handel’s “Messiah,” or just like to listen to it at Christmastime, the Falmouth Chorale wants you to join in on Friday. More info.

Friday has also been designated National “Ugly Christmas Sweater” Day, so that’s the theme of the holiday party at Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill. More info.

Watching holiday-themed films is a part of many families’ celebration this time of year, but it’s not often you get to see classic Christmas movies on the big screen. Luckily, there are a few options coming up over the next week. More info.

A lot of activities this week are about Christmas, but the winter solstice comes first on the calendar and that’s the focus of the Solstice Singers program in Woods Hole on Saturday and Sunday. More info.