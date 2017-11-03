Weekend Outlook: Theater, Music and Dance

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit Cape Cod Times

Around the region there’s plenty happening to set your toes tapping. Here’s your Weekend Outlook. 

 

Cape Rep Theatre is premiering a play this weekend with a theme familiar to many in the community: our local fishing industry. The play is called, "Boundless."

A tribute concert to Joni Mitchell on Friday night is taking place in an unusual new venue in Hyannis.

An unusual dance show that sold out in July in Wellfleet is coming back, this time at Provincetown Town Hall. The Movimento Project.

A mandolin concert in North Falmouth Saturday night will feature Russian musicians. It’s a benefit in memory of a college student who was trying to help others. The L’ Esperance Mandolin Ensemble.

 

Weekend Outlook

