Weekend Outlook: Oscars and Mardi Gras Are Two Good Reasons to Celebrate

The last weekend of February brings a confluence of good-time opportunities, with the Academy Awards on Sunday, and Mardi Gras next Tuesday. There's also ice skating on Martha's Vineyard, and the Constitution gets a highlight in Chatham. Here's your weekend outlook.

Steve Junker and Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll discuss upcoming events on All Things Considered. Here's this week's conversation - give it a listen.

The Chatham Orpheum Theater hosts its Oscar gala Sunday night with the ceremony showing on the big screen. The Martha's Vineyard Film Center is hosting an Oscar party too, featuring a real Oscar statue you can pose with.

There a couple Mardi Gras parties to check out. Wellfleet Preservation Hall and the Cape Cod Museum of Art in Dennis are both going to be rocking on Saturday night.

People on the Vineyard on Saturday will have the chance to see an unusual style of dance show, happening on ice. More info.

For a more serious type of activity on Saturday, the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House in Chatham is launching a series of programs on the U.S. Constitution.