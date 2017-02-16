Weekend Outlook: Music Benefit to Fight Addiction; Activities for School Vacation; & more

What to do with the kids next week? Don't worry, we've got suggestions - and also plenty to do this weekend. Here's your Weekend Outlook.

Weekend Outlook with Steve Junker and Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll

For the 10th year, teens from around Cape Cod will come together for a concert Friday night to raise money to help their neighbors. This year, the cause is opioid addiction. More on the Shelter from the Storm concert.

It’s been 65 years since the rescue of men off the Pendleton shipwreck off Chatham, and the Chatham Historical Society will mark that anniversary with a ceremony on Saturday. More info.

Cape Symphony is taking a trip back in time this weekend with a “Swinging into the '60s” concert. More info.

It's school vacation next week for many kids in the region, and there are a lot of activities planned to entertain them during the break, including an animal adventure. More info.