Weekend Outlook: MLK Events, Substance-Free Night Out, & more

It's the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend. There are plenty of events to enjoy, including those celebrating the civil rights leader. Here's your Weekend Outlook.

Steve Junker and Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll discuss upcoming events every Wednesday on All Things Considered. Audio of this week's conversation is above - give it a listen.

Finding places to go for a fun night out can be challenging for people who have struggled with addiction, but now there’s a new option in South Yarmouth for substance-free entertainment. The Sober Social program kicks off with a Trivia Night. More info.

This is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, and for the past 15 years Wellfleet has had a big celebration for that holiday. On Sunday and Monday, the events will be connected to the arts. More info.

Another event connected to the holiday is the program “In a Sentimental Mood,” which spotlights Duke Ellington’s songs and music. More info.

Also in Dennis, but on Saturday, will be the world-premiere screening of a new documentary, and it’s one that was filmed on the Cape about sea turtles. More info.