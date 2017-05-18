Weekend Outlook: Figawi Ball, Kennedy at 100, & More

This weekend has plenty to offer for going out: history, music, fun socializing, and art. It's all here in the Weekend Outlook.

Steve Junker and Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll discuss upcoming events every Wednesday on All Things Considered. Here's this week's conversation - give it a listen.

Musician Bob Dylan has had a big year, and three local musicians who are fans are getting together to celebrate his birthday in a bigger way than usual. More info.

One of the big social and fund-raising events of the year will take place on Saturday night in Hyannis: the Figawi Charity Ball. More info.

The work of longtime local artist Elizabeth Mumford is being celebrated with an exhibit at the Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit and this week. There will be two events for people to learn more about her work and the artist herself. More info.

On Monday, the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum will open a new exhibit to commemorate what would have been the former president’s 100th birthday: “JFK at 100: Life & Legacy.” More info.