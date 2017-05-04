Weekend Outlook: Cycling, ArtSpring, & Brewster in Bloom

Theater and symphony, flowers and bicycles. May is here, and we've got plenty for you to explore in our Weekend Outlook.

Steve Junker and Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll discuss upcoming events every Wednesday on All Things Considered. Audio of this week's conversation is above - give it a listen.

ArtSpring Cape Cod is a 10-day artist festival that continues through this weekend and has a theme of freedom of expression. Creating that festival started out with two local arts leaders talking for years about putting on one particular show. More info.

Another concert happening for ArtSpring on Sunday is in Harwich with David Amram, a well-known and well-traveled composer and musician. More info.

Besides ArtSpring, there’s another big festival happening this weekend and that one is in its 31st year: the daffodils and other flowers are out for Brewster in Bloom.

Barnstable is the biggest town on Cape Cod, and cyclists will be able to tell you just how big, when they bike it for an event on Sunday morning. More info.