WCAI's Local News Roundup, the Year In Review

By Sean Corcoran 45 minutes ago

WCAI's Sean Corcoran is joined by Patrick Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times to discuss some of the top local news stories of the year.

Because of numerous, unplanned shutdowns and equipment problems, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission sent a team of inspectors to the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station for a thorough, multi-week inspection of the aging facility.
Credit File photo, Flickr

Among the stories they discuss: problems throughout the year lead to the NRC launching a comprehensive, multi-week inspection of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station; a worker at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station was fired after being found to have falsified fire watch records at the plant; Mashpee's superintendent of schools stands trial in a breaking and entering case, later apologized for "ordeal" and gets $425,000 payout from the Mashpee School Committee as he leaves the district; Sen. Dan Wolf decides not to run for reelection to state senate; Rep. Brian Mannal resigns from politics and drops out of the race to replace Wolf; groundwater contamination is found at the Barnstable County Fire and Rescue training academy, and the nearby airport may be another source of that pollution; local fishing icon faces conspiracy charges: Carlos Rafael allegedly told undercover federal agents how he evaded fishing quotas; construction halted after neighbors of a Wampanoag-backed casino in Taunton file suit, judge says federal decision on land into trust was flawed; long-sought project to replace Hyannis firehouse gets green light on fourth try; Catholic agency takes over management of NOAH Shelter; Bourne police chief says nonprofit Hoxie Center at Sagamore Beach falsified invoices; FBI investigates school bomb threats; a 22-year-old man, who friends describe as a champion swimmer, drowns during lifeguard tryouts in Orleans; Cape Cod Community College trustees recommend maximum raise for president despite no-confidence vote by faculty and staff; asbestos project at Teaticket School to cost $300K, displace students until cleanup finished in November; elevated lead levels found at Peebles School in Bourne, results first for Bourne district from state-wide sampling program; Hyannis Golf Course site chosen for long-sought performing arts center; Oysterfest organizers reel after norovirus from local oysters sickens 75 and results in no fresh, local oysters at Oysterfest; local philanthropist leads charge to rescue Cape Wildlife Center; police say man intentionally drove off lookout deck into Cape Cod Canal; Washburn the pregnant manatee went to Mystic Connecticut aquarium before heading to Florida.

(Please note: This show was recorded in mid-December, before two Falmouth teens were involved in a fatal, single-car accident on Dec. 22. That tragic story certainly stands among the most important stories of the year.)

Tags: 
News Roundup
The Point with Mindy Todd

Related Content

WCAI's Local News Roundup: Tragic, Fatal Accident in Falmouth; County Sues over Firefighter Foam

By Sean Corcoran Dec 23, 2016
File photo, Wikimedia Commons

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Geoff Spillane of the Cape Cod Times; Kathryn Eident of WCAI; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; Sam Houghton of the Mashpee Enterprise; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

WCAI's Local News Roundup: Governor Cuts Tourism Dollars; NRC Delays Meeting with Plymouth Selectmen

By Sean Corcoran Dec 16, 2016
Massachusetts Office of Travel Tourism, flickr

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Gwenn Friss of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; Joshua Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

WCAI's Local News Roundup: Governor Cuts Anti-Addiction Funding; Pilgrim Memo Indicates Major Issues

By Sean Corcoran Dec 9, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Patrick Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times; Sam Houghton of the Mashpee Enterprise and Enterprise Newspapers; Sara Brown of the Martha's Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.