WCAI's Local News Roundup: Vineyard Considers Sanctuary Status; Security Issues at Pilgrim Reactor

By Sean Corcoran 50 minutes ago
WCAI News Director Sean Corcoran hosts a weekly roundup of regional news with several local journalists. Joining Sean this week are Sean Driscoll of the Cape Cod Times; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; Joshua Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Some Martha's Vineyard residents and officials are pushing to make the Vineyard a "sanctuary island," where immigrants can live and work without fear of local or state law enforcement prosecution.
Among the stories they talk about: Barnstable County sues the manufacturers of firefighting foam thought to have polluted local drinking water; a developer seeks exemptions from local development rules in his effort to build condos along Hyannis inner harbor; a federal inspection finds nine security violations at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station; Cape Cod Healthcare announces a plan to increase medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependence; concerns are raised after two meth labs are found in wooded areas; neighbors of a small Harwich farm are concerned about plans to expand the business; officials on Martha's Vineyard consider a second, two-week shotgun hunting season in an effort to reduce tick-borne diseases; Chatham selectmen come under fire for a potential Open Meeting Law violation; a same-sex couple in New Bedford pushes back after a homophobic slur is painted on their new fence; the New Bedford Whaling Museum holds a Moby Dick Marathon; Nantucket County Commission asks state to change fishing rules to protect squid; the Nantucket Land Bank will pay the golf course manager a salary of $190,000, but leaders cuts a potential $95,000 annual bonus; residents in Provincetown can't agree on whether they love or hate a 102-inch-tall blue Adirondack chair in town; a forum on immigration on Martha's Vineyard results in a push to make the Vineyard a "sanctuary island."

