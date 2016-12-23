WCAI's Local News Roundup: Tragic, Fatal Accident in Falmouth; County Sues over Firefighter Foam

By Sean Corcoran 21 hours ago

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Geoff Spillane of the Cape Cod Times; Kathryn Eident of WCAI; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; Sam Houghton of the Mashpee Enterprise; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Barnstable County moves to sue the manufacturer of a firefighting foam that is polluting local groundwater.
Credit File photo, Wikimedia Commons

Among the stories they discuss this week: tragedy strikes in Falmouth after two teenage athletes are involved in a fatal car crash; Barnstable County looks to sue the company that made firefighting foam, chemicals from which are now in the groundwater; the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station experiences a hydrogen leak, though officials downplay its seriousness; the Dennis Conservation Trust and the Native Land Conservancy come to an agreement; a "gentlemen's club" in Mashpee is raided by the IRS; a Mashpee man is arrested in a nation-wide sex sting; State Rep. Tim Whelan criticizes the upcoming Patriots Day movie; Yarmouth officials propose a park at the site of a former drive-in movie theater; the Mashpee School Committee selects a full-time superintendent after an internal search within the Mashpee School Department; Sen. Dan Wolf gives his departing remarks to the state Senate; an underwater "glider" taken by the Chinese Navy was built in Falmouth; the Bristol County Community College names a new president; Provincetown selectmen eye a bankrupt property for affordable housing; Wellfleet is trying to get eight acres of land back from the National Seashore; an Edgartown commercial shell fisherman has his license suspended for allegedly refusing to allow his boat to be searched.

Tags: 
The Point with Mindy Todd
News Roundup

Related Content

WCAI's Local News Roundup: Governor Cuts Tourism Dollars; NRC Delays Meeting with Plymouth Selectmen

By Sean Corcoran Dec 16, 2016
Massachusetts Office of Travel Tourism, flickr

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Gwenn Friss of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; Joshua Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

WCAI's Local News Roundup: Governor Cuts Anti-Addiction Funding; Pilgrim Memo Indicates Major Issues

By Sean Corcoran Dec 9, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Patrick Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times; Sam Houghton of the Mashpee Enterprise and Enterprise Newspapers; Sara Brown of the Martha's Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

WCAI's Local News Roundup: NRC Comes to Plymouth; Fate of Island Theater Uncertain

By Sean Corcoran Dec 2, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts an hour-long roundup of local news stories with journalists from across the region. Joining Sean this week are Sean Driscoll of the Cape Cod Times; Sam Houghton of the Mashpee Enterprise; Sara Brown of the Martha's Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.