WCAI's Local News Roundup: Shark Worries in Provincetown; Pushback Against Homeless Housing

WCAI News Director Sean Corcoran rounds up the top local news stories of the week with several area journalists. Joining Sean this week are Geoff Spillane of the Cape Cod Times; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; Joshua Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Weekly News Roundup

Among the stories they discuss this week: the state raises safety and staffing issues at a domestic violence shelter, now closed in Falmouth; Barnstable County finds the money to keep a Route 6 rest stop open; residents in Hyannis oppose using a neighborhood home to house homeless people; more problems at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station; voters in Falmouth approve a $9.5 million senior center after a decade of discussion; Trumpcare would have an impact locally on low-income, elderly and disabled people; a Mashpee trailer park owner pushes back against town fines; sharks may affect this year's Swim for Life event in Provincetown; Brewster selectmen vote against expanding underground storage tanks at a Cumberland Farms in town; there's still hope for offshore wind initiatives in the area; a Woods Hole bakery is in trouble with the historic commission; the owners of the Island Theater on Martha's Vineyard are under court order to repair the rundown structure; Chatham selectmen vote to join the battle against the spraying of herbicides under power lines; immigration and custom enforcement officers arrested five people on Nantucket; a Wampanoag historian visits Provincetown to set things right; the father of a conch fisherman who was killed speaks out; a Tisbury police officer is on paid leave after a woman in his custody was found unresponsive.