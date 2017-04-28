Related Program: 
The Point

WCAI's Local News Roundup: Officer Leaves Gun in Bathroom; Contaminated Water Well Taken Offline

By Sean Corcoran 2 minutes ago

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Patrick Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Sam Houghton of the Mashpee Enterprise; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Nantucket's Daffodil Festival kicks off this weekend. The annual festival marks the beginning of the island's tourism season.
Credit Nantucket Daffodil Festival Committee

Among the stories they discuss this week: a Falmouth shelter for domestic abuse victims will close after losing a state contract; neighbors in Hyannis are opposed to a new group home for homeless people there; a court finds that a wind turbine in Falmouth is not a nuisance to neighbors; a hospital thrift shop is facing a backlash after firing long-time employees; a Barnstable police sergeant remains on paid administrative leave after mistakenly leaving his gun in a restaurant bathroom; a contaminated drinking water well in Falmouth is taken offline; Truro voters approve a nearly-half-million-dollar override; researchers discuss why so many whales are visiting Cape Cod Bay; scientists, researchers and their supporters march in support of science; preview of Mashpee Town Meeting; efforts to ban moped efforts on Martha's Vineyard continue; a Westport farmer is in some trouble after having too many pigs on his farm; Monomoy Regional School District looks into the number of homeless students they serve; questions persist about the future of the town-owned nursing home on Nantucket; Nantucket looks forward to the unofficial opening of the tourist season with this weekend's Daffodil Festival; selectmen in Provincetown look to remove a veteran of the town's historic district commission; Chilmark will remain a dry town; an assistant district attorney for the Cape and Islands will face a disciplinary hearing with the Board of Bar Overseers.

