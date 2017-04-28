WCAI's Local News Roundup: Officer Leaves Gun in Bathroom; Contaminated Water Well Taken Offline

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Patrick Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Sam Houghton of the Mashpee Enterprise; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Weekly News Roundup

Among the stories they discuss this week: a Falmouth shelter for domestic abuse victims will close after losing a state contract; neighbors in Hyannis are opposed to a new group home for homeless people there; a court finds that a wind turbine in Falmouth is not a nuisance to neighbors; a hospital thrift shop is facing a backlash after firing long-time employees; a Barnstable police sergeant remains on paid administrative leave after mistakenly leaving his gun in a restaurant bathroom; a contaminated drinking water well in Falmouth is taken offline; Truro voters approve a nearly-half-million-dollar override; researchers discuss why so many whales are visiting Cape Cod Bay; scientists, researchers and their supporters march in support of science; preview of Mashpee Town Meeting; efforts to ban moped efforts on Martha's Vineyard continue; a Westport farmer is in some trouble after having too many pigs on his farm; Monomoy Regional School District looks into the number of homeless students they serve; questions persist about the future of the town-owned nursing home on Nantucket; Nantucket looks forward to the unofficial opening of the tourist season with this weekend's Daffodil Festival; selectmen in Provincetown look to remove a veteran of the town's historic district commission; Chilmark will remain a dry town; an assistant district attorney for the Cape and Islands will face a disciplinary hearing with the Board of Bar Overseers.