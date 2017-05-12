WCAI's Local News Roundup: NRC Issues Pilgrim Report; Overdoses Trend Upwards; Rest Area Uncertainty

WCAI News Director Sean Corcoran rounds up the top local news stories of the week with several area journalists. Joining Sean this week are Chris Lindahl of the Cape Cod Times; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Weekly News Roundup

Among the stories they talk about: the NRC issues a hefty report about issues at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station; the number of fatal overdoses on Cape Cod continues to climb; uncertainty remains about whether a Route 6 rest stop will open this year; the Falmouth School Committee supports its administration when it comes to where graduation will be held; a building in Woods Hole used by scientists is under scrutiny by zoning officials; voters in Yarmouth support the school budget override; Orleans voters approve a new DPW facility; a boater dies in Eastham; shark safety initiatives appear pricey; Dennis voters ban recreational marijuana businesses in town; Oak Bluffs may not have any moped rentals this summer; Tisbury opens its doors to hard alcohol; Chatham Town Meeting voters support a sewer agreement with Harwich; the Chambers of Commerce in New Bedford and Fall River make nice; a Provincetown resident receives an honorable discharge a half century later; the Herring River Restoration project just got a bit more expensive; a Cape and Islands assistant district attorney is defending herself in front of the Board of Bar Overseers; and the Aquinnah tribe wins in court, moving closer to a gaming facility on Martha's Vineyard.