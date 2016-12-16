WCAI's Local News Roundup: Governor Cuts Tourism Dollars; NRC Delays Meeting with Plymouth Selectmen

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Gwenn Friss of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; Joshua Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Friday News Roundup

Among the stories they discuss this week: Gov. Charlie Baker cuts local tourism dollars; the Cape Light Compact looks to separate from Barnstable County; a land court judge orders neighbors to remove fencing that was blocking a deeded right-of-way to a Sandwich beach; police shoot a reportedly suicidal man in Falmouth but release little information; a body is pulled up by fishermen in Provincetown; a former PTA treasurer in Bourne is accused of stealing more than $25,000 from the organization; the Sturgis West Charter School floods, sending students to a hotel conference center to finish out the year; the Nuclear Regulatory Commission won't meet with the Plymouth Board of Selectmen until it completes a pending report; a human skull is found on the grounds of Chatham's Atwood House Museum; UMass Dartmouth is flying a Black Lives Matter flag, and people are mostly accepting; Eversource takes on a 50 percent stake in an offshore wind project; Nantucket vows to work with the Maria Mitchell Association to protect an observatory's view; new plans area afoot for an apartment complex on Nantucket's mid-island; an attorney warns school officials on Martha's Vineyard against installing artificial turf at the high school; the Wellfleet shellfish constable does not appear at a Board of Selectmen meeting to discuss complaints critical of his department; George Price, the superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore, announces he will retire in May.