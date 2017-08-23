Watch live: Trump speech in Reno calls for healing 'wounds that have divided us'

President Donald Trump plans to speak in Reno, Nevada, at 2 p.m. EDT today, about the need to "heal the wounds that have divided us." Watch his speech live, below.

The president will address the National Convention of the American Legion at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, where the veterans group usually hosts its annual meetings. According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, 9,000 American Legion veterans are expected at the convention hall, which will be closed to the general public. Afterward, the president plans to sign the Veterans Appeal Improvement and Modernization Act.

Trump's talk in Reno follows a contentious rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night, and his speech will be about unity, CNN says, referencing an advance excerpt of the president's speech from the White House. "It is time to heal the wounds that have divided us and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us,” Trump's speech states.





From PRI's The World ©2017 PRI