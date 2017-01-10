Obama Addresses The Nation In Farewell Speech

  • President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago giving his presidential farewell address on Tuesday.
  • President Barack Obama is joined by his daughter Malia and First Lady Michelle Obama after giving his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Originally published on January 10, 2017 10:09 pm

President Obama gave his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday night from his hometown of Chicago.

NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, live-annotated the speech. Portions of the transcript with added analysis are underlined in yellow, followed by context and fact checks below. We will also have a live video stream.

Note: The transcript was updated throughout the speech. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

