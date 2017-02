The coast assumes a different character in winter. In A Cape Cod Notebook, Robert Finch sets out on a solitary walk in the Provincelands, visiting the dune shacks that stand against the wind in a desolate landscape.

Walking in the Winter Dunes

Robert Finch is taking some time off to work on a new book, so we're replaying some of our favorite essays. This one originally aired on February 12, 2013.