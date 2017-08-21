Things You Can Do During Today's Solar Eclipse

Today a total solar eclipse will pass over tens of millions of people in a 70-mile-wide swath across the United States about 2,500 miles long. It’s been 99 years since an eclipse has crossed coast to coast, and there are a lot more people around to see it this time.

Today's Solar Eclipse

It starts in Oregon around noon our time, travels across 14 states, and finishes up its continental tour in South Carolina around 10 minutes before 3:00 this afternoon. Here in Eastern Massachusetts, we’ll see about a 63 percent eclipse around 2:45 this afternoon.

Here are some places to watch the partial eclipse in our region:

Today on Living Lab Radio, we hear from: