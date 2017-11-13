Alzheimer’s disease affects an estimated 50 million people worldwide, yet there are only a handful of drugs to treat the symptoms. None of them address the underlying disease processes, and it’s been years since a major new drug got approved. But there are 126 drugs in clinical trials. A leading researcher breaks down the prospects and obstacles to treating Alzheimer’s disease. We talk with Rudy Tanzi of Harvard & Massachusetts General Hospital.
There are 126 Alzheimer’s drugs in clinical trials. Can any of them meet FDA’s bar?
By Heather Goldstone & Elsa Partan • 6 minutes ago