What do Abigail Adams, Lizzie Borden, Cape Verde, and John F. Kennedy have in common? All are part of the rich fabric of Cape and Islands history. We’ll discuss some of the intriguing and surprising historical figures, and stories of our region that are part of Tales of Cape Cod Summer Lecture Series.

Tales of Cape Cod

Joining our host Mindy Todd on The Point are Greg Williams, Nancy Viall Shoemaker, and Brian Merrick. These guests are also presenters at the Tales of Cape Cod talk series.