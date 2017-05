A recent survey found that more than 320 Cape Codders have recently been, or are homeless. That number includes young adults and children, a subset that often faces unique dangers and issues when it comes to safe housing.

Kathryn Eident talked with Homeless Prevention Council director Hadley Luddy. Her organization is conducting a survey aimed at youth age 25-and-under, and is using strategies to reach them where they're most likely to be found: on their laptops and smart phones.