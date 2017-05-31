Strong Opinions on Strong Drink: Tisbury Votes on Allowing Alcohol

Earlier this month residents in Tisbury, on Martha's Vineyard, drew battle lines and took sides as they prepared to vote on a ballot initiative that would allow restaurants to serve liquor for the first time since prohibition.

Some residents believe this would change the town for the worse, while others think it could help Tisbury’s economy.

Tisbury votes on changing the law on alcohol, reported by Mitch Borden

This piece came to us from our production partners at Atlantic Public Media through their media training program, The Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole. Mitch Borden is a graduate of the workshop and you can find out more about the program at Transom.org.