Stormy Weather: Are We Well Prepared For The Next Disaster?

Storms are dropping record rainfall in the Midwest. Tornadoes are also appearing in parts of the country where they don’t commonly touch down. There is major damage in western Wisconsin after a massive severe storm system traveled from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes.

At the same time, several states are not getting the weather disaster aid they say they need, and the Trump administration is proposing cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

With another summer of record heat, flash floods and extreme weather possibly on the way, how well prepared are we?



Guests

Richard Kremer, western region reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio

Mark Merritt, co-founder, DCMC Partners, a crisis management and public safety consulting firm that helps with disaster relief; former FEMA official in the Clinton administration

Angela Fritz, atmospheric scientist and deputy weather editor, The Washington Post and Capital Weather Gang; formerly a meteorologist with CNN and the Weather Underground

Kevin Kloesel, director, Oklahoma Climatological Survey at the National Weather Center; associate professor, College of Atmospheric & Geographic Sciences, University of Oklahoma; serves on the State of Oklahoma Hazard Mitigation Task Force

