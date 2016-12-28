State Tax Credits a Win-Win for Donors and Community Development Groups

The end of the year is just a few days away, and many people take this time to donate to their favorite charities. There's a special state tax credit available for people who donate to community development groups, which is a win-win for the nonprofit and the donor.
Brian Morris talked with Housing Assistance Corporation Communications Director Laura Reckford about the tax credit and how people can take advantage of it.
Cape and Island groups with available tax credits:
- Community Development Partnership, Eastham
- Housing Assistance Corporation, Hyannis
- Housing Nantucket, Nantucket
- Island Housing Trust, Vineyard Haven