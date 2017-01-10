Sober Socials Offer Fun Without Alcohol for Young Cape Codders

For many people, an evening with friends often includes an alcoholic drink or two. But, for those who don't want to—or can't drink—it can be tough to find fun things to do.

Two Cape Codders want to change that with a series of events aimed at getting locals 30 and under together—without alcohol. Sober Social evenings start January 13 at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod. Co-organizer Stella Wolf says they hope to have them once a month, particularly on days like the Super Bowl, Saint Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo. Kathryn Eident talked with Wolf to learn more.