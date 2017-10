Growth and development put pressure on open space, farmland, and the character of towns and villages. Smart growth planning is an important tool for towns to plan development around the needs and resources of the community. On The Point, we talk about smart growth plans on Cape Cod.

Smart Growth

Guests on the program are Kristy Senatori, Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Commission; and Sarah Korjeff, Preservation Specialist and Planner with the Cape Cod Commission. Mindy Todd hosts.