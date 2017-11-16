Elizabeth Richardson was a Red Cross volunteer who worked as a Clubmobile hostess during World War II. Handing out free doughnuts, coffee, cigarettes, and gum to American soldiers in England and France, she and her colleagues provided a touch of home—American girls with whom the boys could talk, flirt, dance, and perhaps find companionship. Usually the job was not hazardous—except when V-1 and V-2 rockets rained down on London—but it required both physical endurance and the skills of a trained counselor.

An American Woman in World War II

Adam Schwartz with Indiana Public Media reports on how Historian James Madison stumbled across her story. His book is titled Slinging Doughnuts for the Boys, An American Woman in World War II.