Singer songwriter Chuck McDermott’s career has spanned 40 years, touring with his own band, Wheatstraw, and with the legendary folk artist John Stewart. In addition to a career as a musician, he spent three decades in politics and is a self-described environmentalist.

An interview with Chuck McDermott

Chuck McDermott released his third album, Gin & Rosewater, this past May and will be performing on the Cape later this month: in Dennis Port on Saturday November 18 th at Center Stage, Cape Cod Community Media Center.