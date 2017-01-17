Signs of a Lost Agricultural Past

By 42 minutes ago
  • Becky Dalzell

If there’s anything than interests me more than local history, it's unrecorded local history – that is, events, stories, characters and places that live only in the memories of long-time residents – and sometimes not even there, sometimes only in the shapes of certain landscapes, or in the presence of mute but evocative objects that require the beholder to shape and piece together a tentative narrative about their history.

One of the most intriguing examples for this sort of unrecorded history lies at the intersection of two old dirt roads in my town bordering the Herring River marsh. I first encountered this spot some fifty years ago and have a dim memory of seeing some pigs in a pen here, though if there were, they’re long gone.  

To the north of this intersection is a small island surrounded by fresh and brackish marsh. Barricaded by a thick wall of blackberry vines, the island at first glance looks totally inaccessible. But if you know where to look, there is a footpath that skirts the edge of the open marsh and shortly brings you to the island.

The island is of modest size – no more than a few acres. Its contours are steep and covered with open pine woods, suggesting that it was open land only a few generations ago. The first time I explored it, some twenty years ago, there were a number of signs of past human occupation and use. On the west side of the island there was a small wooden shack with a galvanized stove pipe projecting from the roof – long-abandoned, but indicating that at some point someone had taken up at least temporary residence here.

At the summit of the island I came upon a couple of even more surprising objects. In one spot sat the rusted steel hulk of large cultivator, or harrow, with its axle of short spiked rods. The axle was attached by a chain to the geared shaft of the left wheel – indicating that it was pulled by a tractor, or, more likely, a horse or mule. Further down the slope toward the road I found another sizeable farm implement, some kind of seeding apparatus, perhaps. It was steel trough some 6 or 7 feet long with tires at both ends and discs at the bottom of the trough that turned with the axle.  Both implements seemed grossly out of scale and impractical, given the small size and steep terrain of the island. Yet here they were, indicating that someone had not only farmed this small island, but had somehow managed to get sizeable farm machinery across the marsh to do so.

The other day I went back to the island. A stub of galvanized pipe is all that’s left of the small wooden shack, but the rusted farm implements are still there. Moreover, there’s been an unexpected addition since my last visit: a steel ladder leads up to a rather substantial deer blind in one of the pines. Thus one might say that this island has not so much been abandoned as it has reverted from an agricultural use to an even earlier one – that of a hunting and - if we include the blackberries - gathering society. In any case, the changing uses of this small out-of-the-way place suggests that human beings have an endless capacity for adaptation, which is a good thing, since by all environmental indications, we’re going to need it.

This episode originally aired on January 13, 2015

Tags: 
A Cape Cod Notebook

Related Content

Change is the Constant Amid the Ocean and the Beach

By Jan 10, 2017
Jennifer Sherry bit.ly/2jAeDfJ / bit.ly/OJZNiI

Early last month, on my way home from a dentist appointment, I stopped at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham at the end of the day. I have a long history with this barrier beach, going back to the 1960s, when there were still a dozen or so beach shacks strung along its length. 

Wellfeet Appears in Memory and Image

By Jan 3, 2017
Cosmo bit.ly/2hOhwJc / bit.ly/1hYHpKw

In today's Cape Cod Notebook, Robert Finch takes us along on a walk through Wellfleet, from Duck Creek Harbor to Cannon Hill.

Our Modern World: Hoping for Uber to Arrive on the Dunes

By Dec 27, 2016
mararie bit.ly/2hBv5aS / bit.ly/2hBysP9

Last winter, two friends from Oregon visited us for a weekend. On Sunday I took them out to the dunes of the Provincelands, following a series of familiar sand-marks that I have traced across this ever-changing and forever-unchanging landscape for more than half a century.

Transformation of North Truro Air Force Station to Public Use Defies Easy Answers

By Dec 20, 2016
John Stanton bit.ly/2hFEqBM / bit.ly/1pawxfE

The North Truro Air Force Base was located at the very eastern edge of the Highland Plains, and thus afforded a spectacular ocean view to the military personnel and their families that lived there. A double cyclone fence topped with barbed wire surrounded the base: an outer one around its perimeter, including the cliff edge, and an inner one protecting the military compound, the command center, and the radar domes.