Sea Turtles Stranded, Stunned by Cold

Saving Sea Turtles

They’ve been on the planet for over a hundred million years, but nearly all of the seven sea turtle species are now on the brink of extinction due to human causes. Their numbers have dwindled to historic lows. Each fall, cold stunned sea turtles wash up on Cape Cod, many of them critically endangered Kemps Ridley turtles. Volunteers coordinated by Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary patrol the beaches day and night to rescue them. After rehabilitation, the sea turtles are returned to the wild, an effort that takes great coordination. A new documentary, "Saving Sea Turtles: Preventing Extinctions" will soon premier on Cape Cod.

Guests on The Point are Bob Prescott, Director of Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and Michele Gomes and Jennifer Ting, co-directors and producers of the documentary film. Mindy Todd hosts. The Film Premiere & Panel Discussion will take place on January 14, 4:00 pm–6:00 pm at the Cape Cinema, in Dennis.