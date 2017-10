Some people still believe that being gay is a choice. That young men and women can choose to be heterosexual; the way God meant them to be. When prom time rolls around, I remember all the choices I had when I was young.

When Ed Grant asked me to our prom, I had a choice. I could go with him to the dance, or sit home alone, while my friends went out on the most magical night of their lives. It never occurred to me there might be a different choice.