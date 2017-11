The 26th Yankee Division of the National Guard was comprised of men from New England, including a handful from Cape Cod. On The Point, we talk with Brigadier General Len Kondratiuk, Director of Historical Services for the Massachusetts National Guard, about the division and their experiences on the front during the war.

The National Guard during World War I

Brigadier General Len Kondratiuk will be giving a presentation about the 26th Division’s participation in WWI this Friday Nov 10th at 2pm at the Falmouth Museums on the Green.