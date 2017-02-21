Real Journalism Versus Fake News

In this age of alternative facts and fake news there are new challenges not only for journalists but also for news consumers. How do we decipher credible news sources, what is biased and what’s not? And what is complete fabrication? On The Point, we look at these issues, and also discuss how to best educate the next generation of journalists and media consumers.

Fake News vs. Journalism

Guests in the studio are: Sean Corcoran, news director at WCAI; Paul Pronovost, editor in chief at the Cape Cod Times; Al Tompkins, senior faculty in broadcast and online at The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a non-profit school for journalism; and Allison Butler, director of the Media Literacy Certificate Program in the Department of Communication at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Mindy Todd hosts.

On Wednesday March 1 at the Falmouth Public Library an event will take place: “Pants on Fire: a Discussion of Fake News." Sean Corcoran and Allison Butler are on the panel.