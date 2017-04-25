Rare JFK Diary Goes Up For Auction

Years before John F. Kennedy became the nation’s 35th President, he spent a brief time as a journalist for Hearst Newspapers, witnessing a number of pivotal moments in U-S history in the aftermath of World War Two.

The 28-year old Kennedy kept a diary during this time, in which he recorded his views on world politics, predicted the onset of the Cold War, and shared his thoughts about his decision to run for Congress.

JFK’s former Research Assistant Deirdre Henderson has made the rare, 61-page diary available, and it will be auctioned off in Boston. WCAI’s Brian Morris spoke with Henderson about the diary.