Race and Racial Segregation

A discussion of race

A discussion with Richard Rothstein

What is Race? Is it skin color? Ethnicity? Religion? And why do some white people not consider themselves to have a race? On The Point, we talk with Jill Gordon, a professor philosophy at Colby College. Later in the hour, Richard Rothstein argues racial segregation in America is the by product of implicit government policy. His new book is titled The Color of Law.

Here's a link to Jill Gordon’s talk Thursday August 10th at 7pm at the Falmouth Public Library

Here's a website with information about research into bias, where you can take a test of your implicit bias