A new board is forming in Provincetown that will oversee the state's first-ever rental housing trust for middle-income residents.

The trust will help residents who make too much to qualify for low-income housing assistance, but can't afford to pay the median 700-thousand dollars for a house in town.

Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill creating that trust last month. WCAI's Kathryn Eident talked with Provincetown Board of Selectman Vice Chairman Erik Yingling to learn more.