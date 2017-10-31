Preserving Our Farmland

Development pressures in our region are putting agricultural land in danger. We talk about efforts to preserve and protect farmland and collaborations between non profits and municipalities to acquire farmland and keep it in production.

Preserving Farmland

Mindy Todd is joined in The Point studio by the following guests: Russell Norton, Horticulture and Agriculture Educator; Karen Schwalbe, Executive Director of the Southeastern MA Agricultural Partnership; and Jessica Whritenour, Executive Director of the 300 Committee in Falmouth.