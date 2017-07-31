Poetry Sunday: Ray Veary

By WCAI 2 hours ago

Ray Very reads his poem "Seven Dark Windows and a Christmas Tree"

This week we get a little Christmas in July from Ray Veary of New Bedford. A retired judge and prosecutor, he sees the sharing of our stories as the most reliable path to justice.

New Bedford’s Ray Veary is a retired judge and prosecutor who sees the sharing of our stories as the most reliable path to justice. So he tries to lend a hand with an occasional play or poem. He hopes retirement will grant him more frequent occasions.  And fetching a smile or two along the way wouldn’t be too bad, either. 

Poetry Sunday

