Poetry Sunday: Lucile Burt

By WCAI 7 minutes ago

Credit Catherine Butler

Lucile Burt reads her poem, "Saving the Turtles."

Lucile Burt is a retired high school English and creative writing teacher.
She currently lives in Wellfleet MA. Her poems have appeared in various
small press journals and in the anthology Teaching with Fire. Her chapbook
Neither Created Nor Destroyed won the 2012 Philbrick Poetry Prize from the
Providence Athenaeum and was published in April 2012. The work of writing
poetry, with its careful attention to sound and rhythm, is a kind of
meditation that helps her see connections that might otherwise go
unnoticed.

