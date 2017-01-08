Poetry Sunday: Lucile Burt

Lucile Burt reads her poem, "Saving the Turtles."

Poet Lucile Burt

Lucile Burt is a retired high school English and creative writing teacher.

She currently lives in Wellfleet MA. Her poems have appeared in various

small press journals and in the anthology Teaching with Fire. Her chapbook

Neither Created Nor Destroyed won the 2012 Philbrick Poetry Prize from the

Providence Athenaeum and was published in April 2012. The work of writing

poetry, with its careful attention to sound and rhythm, is a kind of

meditation that helps her see connections that might otherwise go

unnoticed.