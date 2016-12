Poetry Sunday: Katy Sternberger

Katy Sternberger reads her poem "Sunset on the Shore."

Poetry by Katy Sternberger

Katy Sternberger is a writer, editor, and archivist. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in English/journalism and recently earned her master’s degree in archives management from Simmons College. Whether working for magazines or libraries, she’s always pursuing her passion for words. Her poems have appeared in Cape Cod Poetry Review. For more information, visit her website, StarWrite.org.