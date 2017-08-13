Poetry Sunday: J. Lorraine Brown

By WCAI 24 minutes ago

J. Lorraine Brown reads her poem "Why I Never Learned to Play the Piano."

J. Lorraine Brown received a MA Professional Development Grant and a VSC Fellowship. She has been published in such literary journals as Cumberland Poetry Review and North American Review. She received the PNWA Zola Award. Ted Kooser selected one of her poems for his American Life in Poetry series. Her chapbook, Skating on Bones, was a 2012 "Must-Read" Book of Poetry. An excerpt from "Communion," was in Broadsides on the Bus, 2014, celebrating Cape Cod poets and artists. She was twice a finalist for Poetry on the T. "The Elk" was Poem of the Moment on the Massachusetts Poetry website.

Tags: 
Poetry Sunday

Related Content

Poetry Sunday: Ray Veary

By WCAI Jul 31, 2017

Ray Veary reads his poem "Seven Dark Windows and a Christmas Tree."

This week we get a little Christmas in July from Ray Veary of New Bedford. A retired judge and prosecutor, he sees the sharing of our stories as the most reliable path to justice.

AUDIO

Poetry Sunday: Judith Partelow

By WCAI Jul 23, 2017

 

Judith Partelow reads her poem "Reading"

 

Poetry Sunday: Kathleen Casey

By WCAI Jul 16, 2017

Kathleen Casey reads her poem, "Consider Lettuce."

Poet, educator, gardener, musician, photographer, birder, traveler, and lover of Cape Cod, Kathleen Casey is a member of the Falmouth Public Library’s Poetry Appreciation Group and the Steeple Street Poets of Mashpee. She has participated in readings and workshops at Calliope: Poetry for Community and at the Cotuit Center for the Arts.  

Poetry Sunday: Lauren Wolk

By WCAI Jul 9, 2017

Lauren Wolk reads her poem "Shopping for Bras."