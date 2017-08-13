J. Lorraine Brown reads her poem "Why I Never Learned to Play the Piano."

Poetry Sunday

J. Lorraine Brown received a MA Professional Development Grant and a VSC Fellowship. She has been published in such literary journals as Cumberland Poetry Review and North American Review. She received the PNWA Zola Award. Ted Kooser selected one of her poems for his American Life in Poetry series. Her chapbook, Skating on Bones, was a 2012 "Must-Read" Book of Poetry. An excerpt from "Communion," was in Broadsides on the Bus, 2014, celebrating Cape Cod poets and artists. She was twice a finalist for Poetry on the T. "The Elk" was Poem of the Moment on the Massachusetts Poetry website.