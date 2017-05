Colin Williams reads his poem, "scraping shovel echo."

Poetry by Colin WIlliams.

Colin Williams is from South Dartmouth, and has been in New Bedford long enough now for the City to feel like a village. Having been working in commercial fishing gear industry, and having been at sea for several years earlier, much of his poetic work has salt in it. His poems have been given aloud to south coast audiences at Tryworks, AHA!, and Working Waterfront Festival, and with musicians of Songwriter Society.