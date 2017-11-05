Poetry Sunday: Barry Hellman

Barry Hellman reads his poem "The Conversation"

poetry by Barry Hellman

Barry Hellman is a clinical psychologist whose poems have appeared in literary journals, anthologies, broadsides, playbills, and ‘The King of Newark’ published by Finishing Line Press. He’s the founder of the Cape Cod Poetry Group, curates and hosts its Poetry & Music Series and group page on Facebook, and leads workshops on the art, craft, and performance of poetry. Barry is the Outer Cape Outreach Representative for Mass Poetry in Boston, and an advisor to WCAI’s Poetry Sunday. He previously co-curated and hosted the Poets Corner Poetry & Music Open Mic at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, and founded and led the first Writers Group at the Eastham Library.