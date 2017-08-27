Poetry Sunday: Allen Reinhard

By WCAI

Allen Reinhard reads his poem, "Quiet Quaker Meeting."

Allen Reinhard lives on Nantucket.  For the past 27 years has lived on the island’s Middle Moors as a conservation ranger leading interpretative walks and maintaining an extensive network of walking trails on the many acres of conservation properties. He is also a photographer and serves on several town commissions and committees. He is a former English teacher and bicycle shop owner. Many of his poems reflect the quiet beauty and solitude of Nantucket’s moors, beaches and ponds. “Becoming A Ranger,” a memoir, was published in Little Gray Island, Life Stories from Nantucket.

Poetry Sunday

