Poetry Sunday: Alice Kociemba

Alice Kociemba reads her poem, "Paper Route."

Poetry by Alice Kociemba

Using humor and memory to celebrate people and place, Alice Kociemba has published her poetry in numerous literary journals and is the author of Bourne Bridge and Death of Teaticket Hardware. Her community activities include founding Calliope—Poetry for Community, and since 2009 she has facilitated a monthly Poetry Discussion Group at the Falmouth Public Library. She is the first poet to receive a Literacy Award from the Cape Cod Council of the International Reading Association for promoting literacy through poetry. Alice met her husband, Rich Youmans, through poetry. They live and write in North Falmouth. “Paper Route” received an International Publication Award from the Atlanta Review.