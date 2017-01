Poetry and Haiku

Bronx teen Judith Rudge turns to poetry to express her experience as an outsider, in this piece fromĀ Radio Rookies : for teens, by teens, about the challenges of teen life. Next, as part of the series titled Ocean Gazing , host Ari Daniel spoke with John Delaney, a professor of oceanography at the University of Washington, about on how he blends science and poetry to achieve a deeper understanding of our planet.