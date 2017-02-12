News Roundup: Region Digging out from Blizzard; Pilgrim May be for Sale

WCAI's Brian Morris talks to local journalists about some of the top news stories of the week. His guests include Cynthia McCormick of the Cape Cod Times; Sara Brown with the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ed Miller from the Provincetown Banner; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; and Barry Stringfellow of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Weekly News Roundup

Among the stories making news: a blizzard causes power outages, road closures, and ferry/air cancellations; word that the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station may be for sale; e-mails about Pilgrim Plant troubles leaked; Seaweed permits for kelp on Martha's Vineyard; island dogs compete in famous New York show; new Barnstable County commissioner displays questionable behavior; proposed moratorium on pot shops in Harwich; state fisheries officials to hold hearing on Nantucket over plan to limit mobile gear fishing; Provincetown residents in favor town buying condo complex for affordable housing; don't smoke pot in the Cape Cod National Seashore; area residents savor Patriots Super Bowl win; proposed bill to hold fentanyl suspects; violations at the Dukes County House of Correction.