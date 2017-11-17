News Roundup: Mashpee Tribe Robocalls; Pilgrim Citizens Committee Raises Concern

WCAI's Brian Morris hosts a roundup of the week's local and regional news. Guests include Patrick Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; Mike Rausch of the Bourne Enterprise; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Friday News Roundup

Stories this week include: Pilgrim plant citizens group raises concerns about spent nuclear fuel; Mashpee Tribe robocalls prompt questions about finances; Alarming find in Chatham woods; Upgrade coming on major Mid-Cape road; Brewster, Sandwich, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard towns vote on recreational marijuana stores; Zoning review along busy stretch of Route 6 in Eastham; Vaping concerns in Nantucket High School; Painting returns to Provincetown; Coast Guard breaks ground for new station in Woods Hole; Remodeling the fire station in Harwich; Support in Brewster for long-time hayride tradition, buidling up popular eroding beaches in Chatham.